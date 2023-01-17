Sri Lanka nears IMF bailout as India said to back debt plan2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 02:20 PM IST
The nation’s president, who doubles as finance minister, spoke before the parliament Tuesday, without providing details
Sri Lanka’s debt negotiations with China and India “are successful," according to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, bringing the bankrupt nation closer to clearing a major hurdle to unlock $2.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund.