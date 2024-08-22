Sri Lanka news: India, 34 other countries get visa free access from October 1, policy to last 6 months. Check details

Sri Lanka will offer visa-free access to citizens from 35 countries, including India, the UK, and the US, for six months starting October 1, 2024.

Livemint
Updated22 Aug 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Countries on the list include India, the UK, China, the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Australia, Denmark, Poland, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nepal, Indonesia, Russia, and Thailand.
Countries on the list include India, the UK, China, the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Australia, Denmark, Poland, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nepal, Indonesia, Russia, and Thailand.(Pixabay)

Travellers from as many as 35 countries, including Indians, will be able to enjoy visa-free entry to the island country of Sri Lanka from October this year, PTI reported.

As per local reports on August 21, the Sri Lankan government has approved visa-free access to citizens from 35 countries, including India, the United Kingdom, and the United States, for six months starting from October 1.

Also Read | Moon’s surface once had magma ocean? Data from Chandrayaan-3 shows…

Who Benefits?

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has decided that visa-free access will come into effect from October 1, 2024, local newspaper Daily Mirror said, citing Harin Fernando, Adviser to the Ministry of Tourism. He added that the policy is for six months, PTI reported.

Countries on the list include Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Iran, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

Also Read | Elon Musk on SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn launch on August 27: ‘first and furthest…’

India Part of Pilot Implementation

Last year in October, the Sri Lankan Cabinet approved free visas for travellers India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand as part of a pilot project in place till March 2024.

In March 2023, Sri Lankan foreign minister Ali Sabry said that his country's relationship with India was ‘one of the most important in our foreign policy’. India has historically been Sri Lanka's primary source of inbound tourism.

As reported by PTI, in the statistics for September, India led with more than 30,000 arrivals, comprising 26 per cent of the total, while Chinese tourists followed as the second-largest group with over 8,000 arrivals.

Also Read | Walt Disney tasks Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman to lead CEO search

Prior Controversy

Earlier, controversy surrounded increased fees for on-arrival visas in Sri Lanka, which were being handled by a foreign company, the PTI report said. Visitors from India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia received tourist visas free of charge to Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 12:32 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldSri Lanka news: India, 34 other countries get visa free access from October 1, policy to last 6 months. Check details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    206.35
    01:08 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.55 (1.25%)

    Bharti Airtel

    1,488.25
    01:08 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    24.05 (1.64%)

    GAIL India

    234.95
    01:08 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -1.25 (-0.53%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    01:08 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.95 (1.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

    1,042.20
    12:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    90.25 (9.48%)

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    583.60
    12:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    35.45 (6.47%)

    Elgi Equipments

    673.65
    12:56 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    40.25 (6.35%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    811.20
    12:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    48.25 (6.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue