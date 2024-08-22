Hello User
Next Story
Sri Lanka news: India, 34 other countries get visa free access from October 1, policy to last 6 months. Check details

Sri Lanka news: India, 34 other countries get visa free access from October 1, policy to last 6 months. Check details

Sri Lanka will offer visa-free access to citizens from 35 countries, including India, the UK, and the US, for six months starting October 1, 2024.

Countries on the list include India, the UK, China, the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Australia, Denmark, Poland, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nepal, Indonesia, Russia, and Thailand.

Travellers from as many as 35 countries, including Indians, will be able to enjoy visa-free entry to the island country of Sri Lanka from October this year, PTI reported.

As per local reports on August 21, the Sri Lankan government has approved visa-free access to citizens from 35 countries, including India, the United Kingdom, and the United States, for six months starting from October 1.

Who Benefits?

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has decided that visa-free access will come into effect from October 1, 2024, local newspaper Daily Mirror said, citing Harin Fernando, Adviser to the Ministry of Tourism. He added that the policy is for six months, PTI reported.

Countries on the list include Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Iran, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

India Part of Pilot Implementation

Last year in October, the Sri Lankan Cabinet approved free visas for travellers India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand as part of a pilot project in place till March 2024.

In March 2023, Sri Lankan foreign minister Ali Sabry said that his country's relationship with India was ‘one of the most important in our foreign policy’. India has historically been Sri Lanka's primary source of inbound tourism.

As reported by PTI, in the statistics for September, India led with more than 30,000 arrivals, comprising 26 per cent of the total, while Chinese tourists followed as the second-largest group with over 8,000 arrivals.

Prior Controversy

Earlier, controversy surrounded increased fees for on-arrival visas in Sri Lanka, which were being handled by a foreign company, the PTI report said. Visitors from India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia received tourist visas free of charge to Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from PTI)

