This development comes following Sri Lanka suffering through shortages of necessities, power cuts, and rampant inflation, which had triggered calls for the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who this week also took on the role of finance minister, said on May 26 that he’s looking to fast-track talks with the IMF as the nation will need about $4 billion this year from the multilateral lender and creditors including China and Japan.