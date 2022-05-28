This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sri Lanka is counting on more help from India until it secures an International Monetary Fund program to help face the worst crisis of its independent history
In the wake of severe economic crisis plaguing the country, Sri Lanka is counting on more help from India until it secures an International Monetary Fund program hoping it would unlock aid from other lenders to help face the worst crisis of its independent history.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Friday thanked India and Japan over the move to set up a foreign aid consortium. Wickremesinghe, who recently took charge as Sri Lanka PM for the sixth time, also said he spoke to Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and “expressed our country's appreciation for the support India has extended during this difficult period."
“Assistance from India and Japan: I am grateful for the positive response from India and Japan on the proposal made for the Quad members (United States, India, Japan, and Australia) to take the lead in setting up a foreign aid consortium to assist Sri Lanka," Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted.
He further tweeted, “I had a conversation with India's Minister of Finance @nsitharaman today. I expressed our country's appreciation for the support India has extended during this difficult period. I look forward to further strengthening ties between our nations."
This development comes following Sri Lanka suffering through shortages of necessities, power cuts, and rampant inflation, which had triggered calls for the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who this week also took on the role of finance minister, said on May 26 that he’s looking to fast-track talks with the IMF as the nation will need about $4 billion this year from the multilateral lender and creditors including China and Japan.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda, met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday and reiterated that the island nation would require bridging finance until the IMF program is finalized.
“In this context, the minister and the high commissioner explored the possibility of increasing and restructuring the assistance provided by India in the form of credits for essential commodities and fuel, as well as balance-of-payment support," the high commission said on its Facebook page.
