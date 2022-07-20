3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, became acting president last week after Rajapaksa fled to Singapore when protesters seized his official residence and office, roaming the corridors, using his gym, and swimming in his pool. Protesters also burned down Wickremesinghe's private home and stormed his office, but failed to oust him. So a win for Wickremesinghe, who is opposed by many ordinary Sri Lankans, could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of crippling shortages of fuel, food, and medicines.