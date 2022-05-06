Sri Lanka president declares a state of emergency amid economic crisis1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2022, 10:35 PM IST
The president invoked the laws to ‘ensure public order’, as per a spokesperson
The president invoked the laws to ‘ensure public order’, as per a spokesperson
|
Listen to this article
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers for the second time in five weeks to deal with escalating anti-government protests.
A spokesman for the president said he invoked the tough laws to "ensure public order" after trade unions staged a nationwide strike Friday demanding his resignation over a worsening economic crisis.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.