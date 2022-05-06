OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Sri Lanka president declares a state of emergency amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers for the second time in five weeks to deal with escalating anti-government protests.

A spokesman for the president said he invoked the tough laws to "ensure public order" after trade unions staged a nationwide strike Friday demanding his resignation over a worsening economic crisis.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

