Sri Lanka president declares a state of emergency amid economic crisis

The president invoked the laws to ‘ensure public order’, as per a spokesperson

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers for the second time in five weeks to deal with escalating anti-government protests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A spokesman for the president said he invoked the tough laws to "ensure public order" after trade unions staged a nationwide strike Friday demanding his resignation over a worsening economic crisis.

