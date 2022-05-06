Sri Lanka president declares a state of emergency amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka president declares a state of emergency amid economic crisis1 min read . 10:35 PM IST
The president invoked the laws to ‘ensure public order’, as per a spokesperson
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The president invoked the laws to ‘ensure public order’, as per a spokesperson
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers for the second time in five weeks to deal with escalating anti-government protests.
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers for the second time in five weeks to deal with escalating anti-government protests.
A spokesman for the president said he invoked the tough laws to "ensure public order" after trade unions staged a nationwide strike Friday demanding his resignation over a worsening economic crisis.
A spokesman for the president said he invoked the tough laws to "ensure public order" after trade unions staged a nationwide strike Friday demanding his resignation over a worsening economic crisis.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.