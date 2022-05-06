Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sri Lanka president declares a state of emergency amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka president declares a state of emergency amid economic crisis

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister fired by the police to disperse university students protesting to demand the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
1 min read . 10:35 PM IST AFP

The president invoked the laws to ‘ensure public order’, as per a spokesperson

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers for the second time in five weeks to deal with escalating anti-government protests.

A spokesman for the president said he invoked the tough laws to "ensure public order" after trade unions staged a nationwide strike Friday demanding his resignation over a worsening economic crisis.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.