Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa resigns after arriving in Singapore

Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa resigns after arriving in Singapore2 min read . 08:06 PM IST
- Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emailed a letter of resignation to the speaker of the country's parliament late on Thursday
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa e-mailed his resignation on Thursday, shortly after he reached Singapore, a spokesman for the parliamentary speaker said.
The resignation was being forwarded to the country's attorney general to consider legal implications before being formally accepted, Indunil Yapa said.
Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who flew from the Maldives arrived in Singapore on board a Saudia Airlines flight on Thursday evening, media reports said.
The flight touched down at Singapore Changi airport at 7.17 pm (local time). Rajapaksa is however expected to be in Singapore only on transit and is expected to fly into the Middle East later in the day, reported Daily Mirror.
According to the earlier reports, Rajapaksa and his wife were expected to stay in Singapore and not travel further to the Middle East. As per various media reports, the ex-Sri Lankan President and his wife, who took Saudia Airlines flight SV788 to Singapore, were expected to travel to Jeddah.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 73, had gone into hiding after crowds of protesters stormed his residence on July 9 and he had announced that he will hand over his resignation letter on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka, the curfew has been imposed from 12 pm July 14 till 5 am July 15, within the Colombo District, the government information department announced.
Earlier in the day, "GotaGoGama" protesters announced that they will peacefully hand over government-occupied buildings including President's house, Presidential Secretariat, and Prime Minister's Office, aiming to restore peace in the country.
The Sri Lankan Army deployed tanks near Parliament on Thursday to prevent protesters from entering the Parliament.
Sri Lankan protesters retreated from government buildings they seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament on Thursday, establishing a tenuous calm in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo.
The protesters accuse Rajapaksa and his powerful political family of siphoning money from government coffers for years and his administration of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajapaksa acknowledged some of his policies contributed to the meltdown.
