Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajpaksa flees as protesters surround residence: Report

Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajpaksa flees as protesters surround residence: Report

A file photo of Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
1 min read . 02:03 PM ISTAFP

  • Sri Lanka's beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in the capital

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sri Lanka's beleaguered president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in the capital Saturday, a top defence source told AFP, before television footage showed protesters demanding the leader's resignation storming the compound.

Sri Lanka's beleaguered president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in the capital Saturday, a top defence source told AFP, before television footage showed protesters demanding the leader's resignation storming the compound.

"The President was escorted to safety," the source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President's Palace.

"The President was escorted to safety," the source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President's Palace.

Sirasa TV, a private broadcaster, showed crowds entering the once tightly-guarded residence.

Sirasa TV, a private broadcaster, showed crowds entering the once tightly-guarded residence.

Sri Lanka has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

Sri Lanka has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

Huge crowds had poured into the capital for the demonstration, the latest expression of unrest sparked by the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis.

Huge crowds had poured into the capital for the demonstration, the latest expression of unrest sparked by the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis.

Police had withdrawn a curfew order issued on Friday after opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief.

Police had withdrawn a curfew order issued on Friday after opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief.

Thousands of anti-government protesters ignored the stay-home order and even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said.

Thousands of anti-government protesters ignored the stay-home order and even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said.