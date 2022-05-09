Sri Lanka: Ruling-party MP killed in clashes with anti-government protesters

Sri Lanka: Ruling-party MP killed in clashes with anti-government protesters1 min read . 05:58 PM IST
- MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in Nittambuwa, and was later found dead
As clashes erupted between Sri Lanka's ruling party and anti-government protesters on Monday, a senior legislator died, while several sustained injuries, police have informed.
MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in Nittambuwa. Later, he was found dead after trying to take refuge in a nearby building.
The clashes erupted in the commercial capital Colombo amid the country's worst economic crisis that has spurred protests by thousands. As per an AFP report, 2 people were killed, and139 were wounded in Sri Lanka clashes.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday, hours after the clashes.
"A few moments ago, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa sent his letter of resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa," the prime minister's office said in a statement.
"Multiple stakeholders have indicated the best solution to the present crisis is the formation of an interim all-party government," the letter said, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
"Therefore, I have tendered my resignation so the next steps can be taken in accordance with the Constitution."
During weeks of unprecedented demonstrations, protesters across the island nation of 22 million people have demanded that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit for mishandling the economy.
(With inputs from news agencies)
