Sri Lanka seeks $4 billion aid from IMF amid economic crisis. Top updates

Jaishankar, who held a series of high-level meetings during his visit to the United States for the 4th edition of India-US Ministerial 2 2 Dialogue in Washington, said, "There was interest, completely understandably, on some developments in the Indian subcontinent. We discussed the main difficulties in Sri Lanka, the big changes in Pakistan, there was a little bit of discussion on what all has recently happened in Nepal, Myanmar."

