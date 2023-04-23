Sri Lanka seeks Indian FDI for state corporate sector restructuring: Report2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:33 AM IST
- In 2022, Sri Lanka's economy contracted by 7.8% and is further expected to shrink by 3% in 2023
Sri Lanka is implementing measures to rejuvenate its economy after receiving the initial instalment of financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and as a result, this could create possibilities for the Indian corporate sector.
