Sri Lanka seeks to elect a new president on July 20

Nominations for the next president will be presented to Parliament on 19 July. On 20 July parliament will vote to elect a new president, Parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a statement
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Sri Lanka Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena Monday said the Parliament will reconvene on July 15 and a new president will be elected on July 20 after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe agreed to step down, giving in to popular pressure in a country struggling to pay for essentials, news agencies reported.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sri Lanka Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena Monday said the Parliament will reconvene on July 15 and a new president will be elected on July 20 after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe agreed to step down, giving in to popular pressure in a country struggling to pay for essentials, news agencies reported.
"Nominations for the next president will be presented to parliament on 19 July. On 20 July parliament will vote to elect a new president," the speaker said in a statement.
"Nominations for the next president will be presented to parliament on 19 July. On 20 July parliament will vote to elect a new president," the speaker said in a statement.
"During the party leaders' meeting held today, it was agreed that this was essential to ensure a new all-party government is in place in accordance with the Constitution and to take forward essential services," Abeywardena added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"During the party leaders' meeting held today, it was agreed that this was essential to ensure a new all-party government is in place in accordance with the Constitution and to take forward essential services," Abeywardena added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The opposition parties in the troubled Island nation are trying to form an all-party government and pick candidates who can take over after President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe step down.
The opposition parties in the troubled Island nation are trying to form an all-party government and pick candidates who can take over after President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe step down.
Earlier on late Saturday speaker Abeywardena announced that President Rajapaksa will step down on Wednesday to allow for a smooth transfer of power.
Earlier on late Saturday speaker Abeywardena announced that President Rajapaksa will step down on Wednesday to allow for a smooth transfer of power.
The development comes after thousands of people stormed into the President's House in Fort on Saturday. The president left his residence before the protesters breached security and entered his official home and offices and his whereabouts are still unknown.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The development comes after thousands of people stormed into the President's House in Fort on Saturday. The president left his residence before the protesters breached security and entered his official home and offices and his whereabouts are still unknown.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Protesters set fire to Wickremesinghe’s private residence Saturday, hours after he said he would step down after holding the job for two months. Wickremesinghe is safe, his office said in a text message, without elaborating.
Protesters set fire to Wickremesinghe’s private residence Saturday, hours after he said he would step down after holding the job for two months. Wickremesinghe is safe, his office said in a text message, without elaborating.
Speaker Abeywardena also clarified that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in Sri Lanka, soon after reports emerged that President has left the island nation, news agency ANI said.