Israel's national security council has advised Israelis to leave certain tourist areas in southern Sri Lanka, including Arugam Bay, due to a potential terrorist threat. The U.S. embassy also issued warnings, urging citizens to avoid the area while police enhance security measures.

Israel's national security council urged its nationals on Wednesday to immediately leave certain tourist spots in southern Sri Lanka due to a potential terrorist threat. The warning covers Arugam Bay and beaches in the south and west of Sri Lanka, based on new information about a possible attack targeting tourist areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Without revealing much about the exact nature of the threat, the security council asked Israelis in the rest of Sri Lanka to be cautious and refrain from holding large gatherings in public areas.

“The Israeli security establishment ... is in close contact with the security authorities in Sri Lanka and is following the developments," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The U.S. embassy in Sri Lanka also released a security alert stating it had received “credible information warning of an attack targeting popular tourist locations in the Arugam Bay area".

“U.S. citizens are strongly urged to avoid the Arugam Bay area until further notice," it added but did not give details.

Police beefed up security in tourist areas Police have increased security in the area, and officials are on high alert, according to a video statement by police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa, released in Colombo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This area is a popular spot for surfing and this has attracted a large number of Israeli tourists. We are working to ensure they remain safe," Thalduwa said.