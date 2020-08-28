Home >News >World >Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to protect elephants
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (AP)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (AP)

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to protect elephants

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2020, 05:48 PM IST AFP

  • Plastic in Sri Lankan landfills is a major killer of elephants, with autopsies showing kilos of it in the stomachs of animals
  • President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given wildlife officials two years to implement a plan to reduce human-elephant conflict that has claimed the lives of 607 elephants and 184 people

Sri Lanka will ban the import of most plastic products in a bid to protect wild elephants and deer that die eating the waste, the environment minister announced Friday.

Plastic in Sri Lankan landfills is a major killer of elephants, with autopsies showing kilos of it in the stomachs of animals who died after rummaging at dumps.

Environment minister Mahinda Amaraweera told parliament legislation was being drafted to stop imports of plastic goods, including polythene, that end up in landfills. Officials said it would be introduced within months.

"Plastics are doing untold damage to our wildlife -- elephants, deer and other animals," Amaraweera told AFP shortly after his announcement.

"We need to take immediate action to arrest this situation."

Sri Lanka has already banned the manufacture or import of non-biodegradable plastic used for wrapping food and shopping bags since 2017.

Endangered wild elephants are protected in Sri Lanka by law although clashes with farmers are claiming a heavy toll on both sides.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given wildlife officials two years to implement a plan to reduce human-elephant conflict that has claimed the lives of 607 elephants and 184 people since last year.

Amaraweera said the proposed import ban -- that covers mainly toys and household utensils -- will be extended to local manufacturing, but did not give a timeline.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa greets ruling party lawmakers as he departs along the well of the parliament after delivering his policy speech in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. AP/PTI(AP20-08-2020_000144B) (AP)

Sri Lanka will adopt India first approach: Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage

3 min read . 26 Aug 2020
Imam says the two elephants, named Moti and Rani are like family for him and he cannot live without them.

This Bihar man has given half of his property worth 5 cr to his two elephants

2 min read . 10 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout