Sri Lanka to develop West Container Terminal at Colombo Port with India, Japan

People familiar with the matter in India had however expressed reservations about the Sri Lankan government offering the WCT for development after cancelling the contract related to the ECT on 1 February. The reservations were due to the fact that the three countries – Sri Lanka, India and Japan -- had signed an agreement in 2019 for the development of the ECT situated at one of the two edges of the Colombo International Container Terminal at the port, operated jointly by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority as well as the Beijing owned China Merchants Port Holdings Company Ltd. In recent years, China has expanded its presence in the island nation, seen as lying within India’s sphere of influence in South Asia. In the past, relations between New Delhi and Colombo had been strained given the perceived tilt of the Rajapaksa brothers towards Beijing.