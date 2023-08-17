Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to receive help from China ahead of IMF bailout plan in September1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:20 PM IST
China assures Sri Lanka of help with debt challenges ahead of IMF bailout plan
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka is likely to get help from its largest bilateral creditor China ahead of IMF's bailout plan. According to the PTI agency report, China has assured the island nation it will address the debt challenges before it finalises the external and domestic debt restructuring of $41 billion by September before the International Monetary Fund (IMF).