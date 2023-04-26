Sri Lanka trying to reduce overall debt by $17 billion, president says2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:19 PM IST
- President Ranil Wickremesinghe also said the country would discuss debt restructuring with India and the Paris Club of creditors on one platform and with China separately
Sri Lanka is trying to reduce its overall debt by $17 billion through restructuring, its president told the parliament on Wednesday as he sought support of opposition parties for a nearly $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×