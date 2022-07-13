Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid economic crisis4 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 07:41 AM IST
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left for Maldives, according to an immigration official
The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a three-month economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.