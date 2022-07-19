Sri Lankan Presidential polls: Sajith Premadasa withdraws his candidacy, says, 'for greater good'1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 11:13 AM IST
The new President of Sri Lanka will be elected on July 20
Colombo: In a major announcement, Sri Lanka's main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa today withdrew his candidature for Presidential polls. Premadasa took to Twitter to inform about the same and said that he is supporting rival candidate Dullas Alahapperuma for the top post.