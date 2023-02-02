Home / News / World /  SriLankan Airlines lures Indian fliers
In a bid to attract more Indian customers, SriLankan Airlines, the state-owned airline entity of Sri Lanka, said it is going to start operations from additional three cities in India including Ahmedabad. At present, it flies out of nine Indian cities. The state carrier has also launched a new marketing campaign specific to the Indian market, so Indians can start coming back to the politically-battered country.

On his recent visit to India, SriLankan Airlines’ CEO Richard Nuttall told Mint that Indians accounted for nearly 390,000 tourists to the country in 2019. Today, India is the number one source market for Sri Lanka along with Russia. During the political turmoil, the country, he added, relied heavily on Indian airports to help them fuel up since they did not get aviation fuel for two months.

The company has launched its new marketing campaign ‘Dil Full of Sri Lanka’ where it’s bundling one plus one tickets for flyers along with four and five star hotel stays at lower costs. For this, it has tied up with select travel agents to retail these.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
