SriLankan Airlines lures Indian fliers
- SriLankan Airlines is going to start operations from additional three cities in India including Ahmedabad.
In a bid to attract more Indian customers, SriLankan Airlines, the state-owned airline entity of Sri Lanka, said it is going to start operations from additional three cities in India including Ahmedabad. At present, it flies out of nine Indian cities. The state carrier has also launched a new marketing campaign specific to the Indian market, so Indians can start coming back to the politically-battered country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×