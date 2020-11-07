Stacey Abrams’s ground game put Georgia within Joe Biden’s reach

After years in the state legislature, Abrams introduced her plan to corral Georgia’s changing electorate about a year before the 2014 gubernatorial and Senate contests. She founded The New Georgia Project, with the idea of abandoning the typical political wisdom — that elections are won by targeting likely voters — and going after low-propensity minority and young voters instead. The goal: visit each voter three to four times to get them to turn out. She later created Fair Fight, whose mission to combat voter suppression often had her clashing with Kemp, who was then secretary of state. (Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, donated $5 million to Fair Fight in 2019.)