Stampede in Yemen at Ramadan charity event kills at least 78

Stampede in Yemen at Ramadan charity event kills at least 782 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 03:17 AM IST
A crowd apparently panicked by gunfire and an electrical explosion stampeded at an event to distribute financial aid during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Yemen’s capital late Wednesday, killing at least 78 people and injuring at least 77 others
A crowd apparently panicked by gunfire and an electrical explosion stampeded at an event to distribute financial aid during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Yemen’s capital late Wednesday, killing at least 78 people and injuring at least 77 others, according to witnesses and Houthi rebel officials.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×