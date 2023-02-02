'Stand in times of challenge...': CEO uses Martin Luther King to defend layoffs, forced to apologise
- The CEO of PagerDuty, Jennifer Tejada apologized after quoting Martin Luther King Jr. while announcing layoffs from the company
The tech-driven industry is in a phase of layoffs and sometimes it's difficult for the management to convey the difficult message in the best possible manner. The CEO of PagerDuty, Jennifer Tejada apologized after quoting Martin Luther King Jr. while announcing layoffs from the company.
