‘Stand up for your rights’: Upon arrest, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan urges followers not to ‘sit at home in silence’1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Imran Khan has urged supporters to stand up for their rights and freedom.
The ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, addressed his supporters in a pre-recorded video on August 5, stating that his arrest was "expected" after being convicted in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison. He urged his followers not to remain silent and to stand up for their rights and freedom.
Earlier in May, Pakistan witnessed widespread anti-government protests following Khan's arrest in a corruption case. During the protests, several military and government buildings were damaged or torched. The police and military subsequently cracked down on PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) members, arresting 10,000 party workers, including women, over100 of them were handed over to the military for their trial under the Army Act.
Imran Khan is facing numerous cases related to attacks on military installations and is currently involved in more than 150 cases related to terrorism, murder, and blasphemy. He was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy against him due to his independent foreign policy decisions. However, US has consistently denied his allegations.
(With inputs from PTI)