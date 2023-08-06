The ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, addressed his supporters in a pre-recorded video on August 5, stating that his arrest was "expected" after being convicted in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison. He urged his followers not to remain silent and to stand up for their rights and freedom.

In a pre-recorded statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Khan stated that his efforts were not for personal gain but for the betterment of the people and the community. He said, “I have a request...an appeal to all of you...you should not sit at home in silence."

He warned that not standing up for their rights would lead to a life of slavery and urged people to exercise their voting rights to remove the corrupt government in the upcoming general elections.

"They (the military establishment and the Shehbaz Sharif-led government) want to enslave you, but you have to stand up for your rights and freedom," he asserted.

In the tweet accompanying the video, the 70-year-old Khan mentioned that his arrest was part of fulfilling the "London Plan" made by PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. He called on his party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast, and strong, asserting their belief in La ilaha illallah (There is no god but Allah).