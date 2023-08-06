‘Stand up for your rights’: Upon arrest, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan urges followers not to ‘sit at home in silence’1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Imran Khan has urged supporters to stand up for their rights and freedom.
The ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, addressed his supporters in a pre-recorded video on August 5, stating that his arrest was "expected" after being convicted in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison. He urged his followers not to remain silent and to stand up for their rights and freedom.
In a pre-recorded statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Khan stated that his efforts were not for personal gain but for the betterment of the people and the community. He said, “I have a request...an appeal to all of you...you should not sit at home in silence."
He warned that not standing up for their rights would lead to a life of slavery and urged people to exercise their voting rights to remove the corrupt government in the upcoming general elections.
"They (the military establishment and the Shehbaz Sharif-led government) want to enslave you, but you have to stand up for your rights and freedom," he asserted.
In the tweet accompanying the video, the 70-year-old Khan mentioned that his arrest was part of fulfilling the "London Plan" made by PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. He called on his party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast, and strong, asserting their belief in La ilaha illallah (There is no god but Allah).
Also read: Imran Khan being held at ‘undisclosed’ location, asks supporters to ‘protest peacefully’
Earlier in May, Pakistan witnessed widespread anti-government protests following Khan's arrest in a corruption case. During the protests, several military and government buildings were damaged or torched. The police and military subsequently cracked down on PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) members, arresting 10,000 party workers, including women, over100 of them were handed over to the military for their trial under the Army Act.
Imran Khan is facing numerous cases related to attacks on military installations and is currently involved in more than 150 cases related to terrorism, murder, and blasphemy. He was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy against him due to his independent foreign policy decisions. However, US has consistently denied his allegations.
(With inputs from PTI)
