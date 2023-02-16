Standard Chartered’s fourth-quarter profit rose, lifted by higher interest rates
The Asia-focused lender also upgraded its return-on-equity guidance
Standard Chartered PLC’s fourth-quarter profit rose as higher interest rates boosted the bank’s income and helped offset continued impairment pressure from its exposure to China’s real estate liquidity crisis.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×