Home / News / World /  Standard Chartered’s fourth-quarter profit rose, lifted by higher interest rates
Back

Standard Chartered PLC’s fourth-quarter profit rose as higher interest rates boosted the bank’s income and helped offset continued impairment pressure from its exposure to China’s real estate liquidity crisis.

The London-based lender said Thursday that underlying pretax profit, which is adjusted for noncash items and exceptional or infrequent transactions, was $529 million, compared with a restated profit of $439 million in the year-earlier period.

On a statutory basis, the bank’s fourth-quarter pretax profit was $123 million, compared with a loss of $208 million a year earlier.

Operating income rose 12% to $3.74 billion, mainly driven by a 19% jump in its net interest income.

In the same statement, Standard Chartered unveiled a new share-buyback program worth $1 billion, and declared a final 2022 dividend of 14 cents per share.

The Asia-focused lender upgraded its return-on-equity guidance, and now targets a return on tangible equity approaching 10% in 2023. It expects the metric to exceed 11% in 2024.

The bank had previously guided for a 10% return on tangible equity target in 2024.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x