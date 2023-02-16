Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Standard Chartered’s fourth-quarter profit rose, lifted by higher interest rates

Standard Chartered’s fourth-quarter profit rose, lifted by higher interest rates

1 min read . 03:49 PM IST Yifan Wang, The Wall Street Journal
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong, China.

The Asia-focused lender also upgraded its return-on-equity guidance

Standard Chartered PLC’s fourth-quarter profit rose as higher interest rates boosted the bank’s income and helped offset continued impairment pressure from its exposure to China’s real estate liquidity crisis.

Standard Chartered PLC’s fourth-quarter profit rose as higher interest rates boosted the bank’s income and helped offset continued impairment pressure from its exposure to China’s real estate liquidity crisis.

The London-based lender said Thursday that underlying pretax profit, which is adjusted for noncash items and exceptional or infrequent transactions, was $529 million, compared with a restated profit of $439 million in the year-earlier period.

The London-based lender said Thursday that underlying pretax profit, which is adjusted for noncash items and exceptional or infrequent transactions, was $529 million, compared with a restated profit of $439 million in the year-earlier period.

On a statutory basis, the bank’s fourth-quarter pretax profit was $123 million, compared with a loss of $208 million a year earlier.

On a statutory basis, the bank’s fourth-quarter pretax profit was $123 million, compared with a loss of $208 million a year earlier.

Operating income rose 12% to $3.74 billion, mainly driven by a 19% jump in its net interest income.

Operating income rose 12% to $3.74 billion, mainly driven by a 19% jump in its net interest income.

In the same statement, Standard Chartered unveiled a new share-buyback program worth $1 billion, and declared a final 2022 dividend of 14 cents per share.

In the same statement, Standard Chartered unveiled a new share-buyback program worth $1 billion, and declared a final 2022 dividend of 14 cents per share.

The Asia-focused lender upgraded its return-on-equity guidance, and now targets a return on tangible equity approaching 10% in 2023. It expects the metric to exceed 11% in 2024.

The Asia-focused lender upgraded its return-on-equity guidance, and now targets a return on tangible equity approaching 10% in 2023. It expects the metric to exceed 11% in 2024.

The bank had previously guided for a 10% return on tangible equity target in 2024.

The bank had previously guided for a 10% return on tangible equity target in 2024.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP