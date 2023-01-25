Stanford Profesor calls out ‘Copycat layoffs’ by tech giant, says won't help3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:17 PM IST
Layoffs do not solve what is often the underlying problem, which is often an ineffective strategy, a loss of market share, or too little revenue. Layoffs are basically a bad decision, says Professor Pfeffer
Tech firms have been firing thousands of employees in recent months. More than 120,000 employees are expected to have lost their jobs in 2022 alone at some of the biggest names in technology, including Meta, Amazon, Netflix, and soon Google, as well as at smaller businesses and startups. Cut announcements continue to be made.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×