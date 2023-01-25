Stanford Profesor calls out ‘Copycat layoffs’ by tech giant, says won't help

According to layoffs.fyi, over 26,000 employees were let go by at least 104 tech companies in the first few weeks of January, indicating a disturbing trend of mass layoffs that appears to be defining the world startup ecosystem. This shows that so far in 2023, there have been an average of more than 1,600 layoffs of tech workers per day.. Nearly 50,000 jobs have been lost in the technology sector in the last month alone.