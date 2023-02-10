Starbucks charges ₹3.67 lakh for two cups; couple left with no money cancels Thailand trip after paying coffee bill
For the last 16 years, the couple has been spending around $10 every day for coffee.
After purchasing a couple of cups of coffee at Starbucks, a US couple discovered that they had been charged $4,456.27 ( ₹3.67 lakh) in total, which included a $4,444.44 ( ₹3.66 lakh) gratuity.
