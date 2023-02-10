After purchasing a couple of cups of coffee at Starbucks, a US couple discovered that they had been charged $4,456.27 ( ₹3.67 lakh) in total, which included a $4,444.44 ( ₹3.66 lakh) gratuity.

It happened to Oklahoma couple Jesse and Deedee O’Dell, who noticed the bill only after a couple of days. Together with her four kids, Deedee was in the mall.

She attempted to make a transaction in a store using the same card and it was denied. When Jesse contacted the Starbucks district manager about the event, he was informed that the network was having problems.

Also Read: Ex-Starbucks executive aims to replicate Starbucks success in farming Soli Organic

The couple claimed that Starbucks issued them two cheques totaling the gratuity amount, but the cheques bounced when they attempted to deposit them into their account.

View Full Image The Starbucks bill included a $4,444.44 ( ₹ 3.66 lakh) gratuity.

For the last 16 years, the couple has been spending around $10 ( ₹826 as per present exchange rate) every day for coffee. “I ordered the Iced Americano and my wife, she always gets the Venti Caramel frappuccino with the extra shot and it’s usually around nine to 10 bucks. An extra shot might raise it up to like $10.75," FOX 23 quoted Jesse as saying.

After Jesse and Deedee O’Dell had called the Starbucks customer service hotline about 30–40 times that day, a representative contacted them and said that new cheques were being sent. But they haven't received a check since the event in January.

Also Read: Starbucks' co-founder enjoys dosa, filter coffee at Bengaluru's restaurant

Meanwhile, the O’Dell family had their budget gone and had to postpone a family vacation due to the issue. They had to cancel a scheduled trip to DeeDee's native country Thailand while the tickets were non-refundable.

The incident has been reported to the Tulsa Police Department. The couple has requested everyone to verify their receipts, but they have their reservations about going back to Starbucks.

The incident may have been the result of human error, a Starbucks rep said. The company is aware of the circumstance, they said. The staff has been in contact with the couple, who should soon be receiving cheques in the mail, according to the company.