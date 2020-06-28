Starbucks to pause advertising on all social media platforms

Starbucks Corp. is suspending ads on all social media platforms, the latest company reevaluating marketing channels as critics accuse platforms such as Facebook Inc. of failing to control hateful and misleading content.

“We will pause advertising on all social media platforms while we continue discussions internally, with our media partners and with civil rights organizations in the effort to stop the spread of hate speech," the coffee chain said in a statement Sunday. “We believe more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities."

A growing number of companies, including Hershey Co., Coca-Cola Co., and PepsiCo., have pledged to suspend advertising on Facebook, raising pressure on Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to do more. The social media giant announced Friday that it will begin labeling all posts that include information about voting with a link encouraging users to get facts from the company’s new voting hub, and expanded its prohibition on hate speech in advertising.

A CNBC report on Sunday added that this social media pause by Starbucks will not include YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc's Google. It will continue to post on social media without paid promotion.

It also said that though Starbucks is pausing advertising, it is not joining the "Stop Hate For Profit" boycott campaign, which kicked off earlier this month.

More than 160 companies, including Verizon Communications and Unilever Plc, signed on to stop buying ads on Facebook Inc, the world's largest social media platform.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

