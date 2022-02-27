Amid ongoing conflict bet ween Russia and Ukraine, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that his venture Starlink's services have been activated in Ukraine. The news comes a day after Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation urged Musk to start this service in order to provide relief to the Ukrainian citizens.

Starlink offers internet services directly via Starlink satellites orbiting around the Earth. In case you’re wondering how this service would help war-struck Ukraine, here’s what you need to know.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared special military operations in Ukraine ], especially the eastern areas. The Russian troops have unleashed airstrikes and bombarded the capital city of Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to leave Ukraine.

On Sunday, it was reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s open for talks with Russia.

Zelenskyy said in a video message Saturday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered to help organize such talks. He added that “we can only welcome that."

Here's how it will benefit the war-torn nation

Ukraine’s vice PM had asked Musk to start services in Ukraine to provide relief to its citizens.

In a tweet, the minister said, “While you [Elon Musk] try to colonise Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand".

Musk, without taking too much time, replied within a day, “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route".

The costly satellite technology can provide internet in hard-to-serve places where fiber optic cables and cell towers do not reach - a critical backstop in times of disasters, news agency Reuters reported. SpaceX plans to take thousands of Starlink satellites into orbit.

Not just internet services, Ukraine has seen a disruption of water services and other basic facilities as the Kremlin refuses to call back its troops. But Kyiv has been saying it's ready to give a fierce fight in one of the toughest battles for the country in the recent history.

