Starmer accuses Elon Musk of ‘trying to whip up division’ in UK over Henry Nowak murder case

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk of interfering in British politics and attempting to inflame divisions following public outrage over the police handling of the murder of teenager Henry Nowak.

The remarks came after Musk posted a series of messages on X criticizing British police and suggesting they were biased against white people in their response to the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton.

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Starmer: Musk is 'trying to whip up division' Speaking to reporters on Thursday (June 4) after meeting Nowak's family at Downing Street, Starmer condemned what he described as Musk's attempts to exploit the tragedy.

"We need to also assert who we are as a country, because Musk, again, has been interfering in our politics in the last few days, trying to whip up division. That is not who we are in Britain," Starmer said.

The prime minister contrasted Musk's comments with the response of Nowak's family, who have repeatedly urged people not to use the case to fuel social tensions.

"In Britain, we are reasonable, tolerant people," Starmer added.

"When we have a terrible case like Henry's case... we react calmly, as his family has done."

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Murder case sparks political storm The controversy centers on the killing of Henry Nowak, who was stabbed to death in Southampton in December 2025.

His attacker, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, falsely claimed to police that he had been the victim of a racist attack. Body-camera footage later showed officers handcuffing Nowak as he lay fatally wounded after accepting Digwa's account of events.

The footage, released following Digwa's sentencing this week, triggered widespread criticism of police conduct and reignited debates over race, policing and public trust in law enforcement.

Digwa was sentenced on Monday to a minimum of 21 years in prison for the murder.

Musk accuses police of anti-white bias Musk has repeatedly posted about the case on X, questioning whether British policing policies discriminate against white people.

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In one post, he wrote: "Did you know that official police policy requires them to be racist against Whites? It is deeply wrong and must change NOW."

In another message, Musk said: "The West has created an utterly evil state religion where an accusation of 'racism' is the gravest offense that can be committed, even worse than rape or murder!"

The billionaire also reposted content from far-right activist Tommy Robinson, who argued that racial policies contributed to the teenager's death.

Musk has reportedly offered to support legal action against the police force involved in the case.

Government rejects allegations of bias The UK government and police authorities have strongly rejected claims that race-based bias influenced officers' actions.

While acknowledging concerns about how the incident was handled, Starmer emphasized that criticism should be based on facts rather than political narratives.

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"There are difficult questions that need to be answered about the way the police handled Henry's murder," Starmer said.

"We will be unflinching in taking whatever action is required to right the wrongs in this case."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident and is expected to publish its findings within the next three months.

An inquest examining whether police actions contributed to Nowak's death is scheduled to begin before a jury in September 2027.

Violent protests follow release of footage The release of the body-camera footage sparked demonstrations in Southampton earlier this week.

Police said some protesters threw bricks, flares and chairs at officers during clashes on Tuesday night.

Starmer condemned the violence and criticized political figures who he believes have sought to inflame tensions.

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"It was unforgivable" to exploit the tragedy to generate anger and unrest, he said.

The prime minister specifically criticized Reform Party's Nigel Farage after he called for people to respond to the murder with "pure cold rage."

Farage has defended his comments and rejected accusations that he was encouraging racial division.

Long-running tensions between Starmer and Musk The latest exchange adds to an increasingly bitter relationship between Starmer and Musk.

The two previously clashed over the UK's grooming gangs scandal, when Musk accused Starmer of failing to prosecute offenders during his tenure as the country's chief prosecutor.

Starmer responded at the time by accusing Musk of spreading "lies and misinformation."

The prime minister also voiced support on Thursday for Jess Asato, who is pursuing legal action against Musk's AI company, xAI, over alleged fake sexualized images generated by its Grok chatbot.

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"I am 100% behind the action that she has taken," Starmer said.

"When it comes to disgusting images on Grok, we take Grok on and fight."

Family urges calm Despite the growing political controversy, Nowak's family has repeatedly appealed for restraint.

After Digwa's sentencing, family members described Henry's treatment by police as "inhumane and degrading" but urged the public not to use the tragedy to deepen social divisions.

"We do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred or tension," the family said.

Their appeal has become a central theme of Starmer's response as the government seeks to contain tensions surrounding one of Britain's most politically charged criminal cases in recent years.