Starmer faces Labour revolt as MPs openly call for UK PM to resign after disastrous local election results

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure from within his own Labour Party after more than 60 MPs reportedly urged him to step down following devastating local and regional election losses.

Several junior government aides resigned from their posts on Monday (May 11) and publicly questioned Starmer’s ability to continue leading the party.

Joe Morris, who served as parliamentary private secretary to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, wrote on X that it was “now clear that the prime minister no longer has the trust or confidence of the public to lead this change.”

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Tom Rutland, an aide to Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds, said Starmer

had “lost authority” among Labour lawmakers and would not be able to recover politically.

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“The message from last week’s elections was clear; the Prime Minister has lost the confidence of the public to lead this change,” she wrote.

Naushabah Khan, another Labour aide who resigned on Monday, said: “I am calling for new leadership so that we can rebuild trust and deliver the better future that the British people voted for.”

MP Catherine West said she is now gathering support from Labour MPs calling for Keir Starmer to establish a timetable for a leadership election in September.

Starmer vows to prove critics wrong Starmer vowed to prove his critics wrong as growing numbers of lawmakers within his own Labour Party called for him to step down following devastating local and regional election losses.

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Speaking in London during a major political address aimed at reviving confidence in his leadership, Starmer acknowledged mounting dissatisfaction among voters and party members.

“I know I have my doubters and I know I need to prove them wrong, and I will,” Starmer said.

The Labour leader promised to confront Britain’s major economic and political challenges directly, arguing that his government needed to deliver “a bigger response” rather than “incremental change.”

Crushing election losses trigger political crisis The internal revolt followed disastrous election results for Labour across England, Scotland and Wales last week.

Labour lost significant support to both the right-wing Nigel Farage-led Reform UK party and the left-leaning Green Party.

The party also lost control of the Welsh Parliament to Plaid Cymru for the first time since the devolved institution was established in 1999.

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In Scotland, Labour failed to regain ground against the Scottish National Party.

The results have widely been viewed as an unofficial referendum on Starmer’s leadership less than two years after Labour’s landslide victory in the 2024 general election ended 14 years of Conservative rule.

Starmer blames Brexit and attacks Nigel Farage During his speech, Starmer argued Britain faced a defining political moment and warned voters against turning to Reform UK.

“Nigel Farage is a chancer and a grifter,” Starmer said, accusing the veteran Brexit campaigner of taking Britain “for a ride.”

“If we don’t get this right our country will go down a very dark path,” he warned.

Starmer also delivered one of his strongest criticisms yet of Brexit, saying Britain’s departure from the European Union had left the country “poorer, weaker and less secure.”

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He pledged to rebuild closer economic and security ties with Europe while ruling out rejoining the EU, customs union or single market.

Economic struggles and scandals weaken government Starmer’s government has struggled to improve economic growth, reduce living costs or repair overstretched public services since taking office.

His administration has also faced criticism over policy reversals and welfare reforms.

Another major controversy involved the appointment — and later dismissal — of Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to Washington following scrutiny over Mandelson’s past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Although Starmer has earned praise internationally for resisting pressure from US President Donald Trump over Iran policy, domestic frustration continues to grow.

Leadership speculation intensifies inside Labour Speculation is mounting over who could replace Starmer if pressure inside the party continues escalating.

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Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner are widely viewed as potential leadership contenders.

Rayner stopped short of directly calling for Starmer’s resignation but admitted during a separate speech Monday that Labour’s current strategy was failing.

“What we are doing isn’t working, and it needs to change,” she said.

Under Labour Party rules, a challenger would need support from at least 81 Labour MPs to formally trigger a leadership contest.