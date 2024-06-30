Starmer Says Labour-Led UK Can Help Progressives on Populism

Keir Starmer said a Labour-led UK wouldn’t be isolated on the global stage despite the rise of right-wing parties in Europe and North America, as the man polls project will be Britain’s next prime minister warned that only progressive parties “have the answers” to the challenges facing the world.

Bloomberg
First Published30 Jun 2024
Starmer Says Labour-Led UK Can Help Progressives on Populism
Starmer Says Labour-Led UK Can Help Progressives on Populism

Keir Starmer said a Labour-led UK wouldn’t be isolated on the global stage despite the rise of right-wing parties in Europe and North America, as the man polls project will be Britain’s next prime minister warned that only progressive parties “have the answers” to the challenges facing the world. 

In an interview with Bloomberg, Starmer acknowledged that the UK is shifting in the opposite direction to much of the rest of the world. Legislative elections in France have been dominated by the rise Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party, and Donald Trump is now the apparent favorite to return to the White House after US President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance this week.

“We’ve seen the rise of populism and nationalism across Europe, across America and other countries,” he said during the interview on Saturday at a football stadium in Aldershot, southern England. “It’s very important we make the case that only progressive, democratic parties in government have the answers to the challenges that are out there.”

Britain is on the cusp of what is expected to be a major political realignment in the July 4 vote, with Starmer’s center-left Labour Party on track for a huge majority and to oust Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives after 14 years.

But in a campaign speech in central London later on Saturday, Starmer urged supporters not to take anything for granted. “The change we want to bring about to this country is not like flicking a switch,” he said. “Nothing is decided, not a single vote has been won or lost.”

With less than a week until Britons cast their vote, Starmer is trying to stave off any complacency while ensuring there are no missteps at a critical time in the campaign. Sunak’s Tories are ramping up their attack against Labour, and Nigel Farage’s populist Reform UK is gaining prominence in the polls and media.

The international context is also more complicated. In the US, Democrats expressed concern after Biden’s TV debate with Trump, with several lawmakers and donors publicly and privately calling on the president to exit the race.

Labour officials have said privately the debate was alarming, with one saying a Democratic president — the party’s preference — now seems less likely, one said. Biden’s apparently declining physical and mental condition has been a regular topic in discussions with progressive allies in America and Europe.

Responding to a question about concerns over Biden’s debate performance, Starmer said he wished the US president well. “He’s done a huge amount in office, and it’s very important that progressives win and it’s our sister party.” 

Sitting in the red seats in the football stands rather than the blue — a nod to the colors of the Labour and Conservative parties — Starmer said he will intensify talks with other progressive parties if Labour is elected.

“There’s lots of moving parts in 2024,” he said. “That’s an important part of the reset here in the UK, but it is also important in relation to America and Europe.” He continued: “We’ll cross each bridge as we get to it but that’s an important part of the politics of 2024.”

More from Bloomberg’s interview:

With assistance from Alex Wickham, Ailbhe Rea and Alex Morales.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldStarmer Says Labour-Led UK Can Help Progressives on Populism

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,846.001,170.00
    Chennai
    73,344.00311.00
    Delhi
    73,056.00-477.00
    Kolkata
    73,559.00883.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue