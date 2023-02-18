Start-ups and renewable energy sectors see surge in investments between India-UAE post CEPA: India’s ambassador to UAE
Start-ups and renewable energy sectors see surge in investments between India-UAE post CEPA: India’s ambassador to UAE
Non-traditional sectors like start-ups and renewable energy has seen a substantial surge in the two-way investments between India and the United Arab Emirates, led by strong investor confidence post the bilateral comprehensive free trade agreement signed last year, said India’s ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir at a business event in Dubai marking one year of the agreement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×