“CEPA is well beyond trade because it has given rise to confidence which has resulted in further investments. If you look at the last one year, you will see some so much more investment happening two ways…. Much of this investment has gone in non-traditional areas. Of course infrastructure has received a lot of investment. But a large chunk of this investment has gone into startups. It has gone into renewables, which were not really there on the drawing board say five years ago," said Sudhir at a business event marking a successful year of signing of CEPA. It was organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in association with Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, Consulate General of India, Dubai and Dubai Chambers, which witnessed the participation of more than 200 leading businesses from India and the UAE. “As trade increases, more and more awareness increases, greater number of exporters on both sides will join in. I have heard that some companies have started exporting a lot of manufactured goods from the UAE to India, which they never used to do before CEPA," he added. Recently, Indian startups presented their pitches in Dubai to raise funds as part of the “India-UAE startup corridor".

