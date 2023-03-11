Startups are worried about paying employees after SVB collapse

Payroll service provider Rippling notified customers on Friday that some processing had stalled because SVB helped handle its payments. The company, a startup itself, switched to JPMorgan Chase, but not soon enough: Paychecks were already “in flight" with SVB and have yet to be paid out — and the firm is still trying to understand what the bank’s collapse on Friday will mean for them, Rippling Chief Executive Officer Parker Conrad said in a Twitter post.