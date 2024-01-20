State-backed Russian hackers breach Microsoft's email system, says tech giant

In a recent disclosure, tech giant Microsoft reported that state-backed Russian hackers successfully infiltrated the company's corporate email system, AP reported. The breach affected accounts of key members of the leadership team, and employees in the cybersecurity and legal departments, it added.

The intrusion commenced in late November 2022, with Microsoft detecting it on January 12. The same highly skilled Russian hacking team responsible for the SolarWinds breach was identified as the threat actor.

Microsoft clarified that only a "very small percentage" of its corporate accounts were accessed. Some emails and attached documents were stolen during the breach.

This is a breaking story, more updates awaited…

