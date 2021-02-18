Subscribe
Home >News >World >States push internet privacy rules in lieu of Federal standards
Some companies are trying to innovate around the consumer concerns and regulatory questions

States push internet privacy rules in lieu of Federal standards

4 min read . 04:43 PM IST David Uberti, The Wall Street Journal

Data protection bills in Washington and Virginia come as the pandemic pushes life further online

A growing mosaic of state-level internet privacy proposals in lieu of a nationwide framework could provide new protections for consumers and additional question marks for businesses.

Lawmakers in Virginia are nearing passage of data protection legislation in a rapid-fire legislative session slated to conclude this month. Washington state officials are considering compromises over enforcement of a potential privacy law for the third time. States including New York, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Florida are pushing ahead with similar proposals of their own.

