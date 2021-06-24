After the union health ministry alerted states about circulation of the new mutated strain of SARS CoV2 virus also called as Delta Plus variant, the state authorities are scaling up their efforts to contain its spread.

Delta Plus variant of coronavirus, which has already risen concerns in Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, has been detected in Tamil Nadu also, the state government said on Thursday.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that 21 cases of Delta plus variant have been detected in the state. Similarly, In Madhya Pradesh, five cases of the Delta Plus variant of covid-19 have been reported so far. Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has said the Goa government is closely monitoring the situation vis-à-vis the Delta Plus variant of covid-19 after these cases were detected in neighbouring Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra. No cases of Delta Plus have been detected in the state as yet, he has claimed.

Based on the recent findings of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG), the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday alerted and advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh regarding the Delta Plus variant of covid-19 being found in some districts in these States.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan communicated to these three states this variant has been found in genome sequenced samples from Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Districts of Maharashtra; Palakkad and Pathanamthitta Districts of Kerala; and Bhopal and Shivpuri Districts of Madhya Pradesh.

INSACOG has informed that the Delta Plus Variant, currently a Variant of Concern (VOC), has the characteristics such as increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

The Union Health Ministry has advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh that the Public Health Response measures, while broadly remaining the same as have been implemented by them earlier, have to become more focused and effective. The States Chief Secretaries have been advised to take up immediate containment measures in the districts and clusters (as identified by INSACOG) including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis. They were also advised to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are promptly sent to the designated laboratories of INSACOG so that clinical epidemiological correlations can be made for further guidance to be provided to States, the union health ministry said.

India has reported over 54,069 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours with 1323 deaths.

Meanwhile, India has so far administered over 31 crores covid-19 vaccines. India changed its covid-19 vaccine procurement policy from 21st June after which the procurement of vaccines was made centralised. Even after the shift, some states have been complaining of even distribution of the vaccines to the states. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that an imbalanced supply of covid-19 vaccines has slow down the pace of vaccination drive at large as Punjab has a strong infrastructure to easily administer the vaccine to three lac persons per day.

“Madhya Pradesh has received the supply of 17 lacs in a day while Punjab has got just 16 lacs doses from 1st June to 24 June. The gap between demand and supply among states is a matter of concern and equal distribution of vaccines is very much important for the success of the world’s biggest immunization drive to save the precious lives of people," said Sidhu.

“Same way, State like Haryana has made 7.14 many-fold increase in vaccination due to excess supply and in Karnataka, it is 5.50, Assam-5, Uttrakhand-3.80, Himachal Pradesh-3, UP-2.29 and Gujrat-2.5," he added.

Sidhu pointed out that the success of immunization drive majorly dependent on supply of vaccine whereas vaccine received by Punjab in the month of May was just 17 lacs which was very less in figure and central government assured to deliver 21 lakh doses in the month of June, till now center only provided 16 lakh doses.

The central government further clarified that it is continuing to allocate covid-19 vaccines to States/UTs in a transparent manner. The distribution of covid-19 vaccines is done on the parameters such as population of a state, caseload or disease burden and State’s utilisation efficiency and the allocation is negatively affected by the Vaccine Wastage, the central government said.

