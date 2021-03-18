Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >States sue Joe Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline

States sue Joe Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline

US President Joe Biden
1 min read . 06:43 AM IST AP

Led by Ken Paxton of Texas and Austin Knudsen of Montana, the states said Biden had overstepped his authority when he revoked the permit for the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office

Attorneys general from 21 states on Wednesday sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.

Attorneys general from 21 states on Wednesday sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.

Led by Ken Paxton of Texas and Austin Knudsen of Montana, the states said Biden had overstepped his authority when he revoked the permit for the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

SBI PO final results 2021 declared at sbi.co.in. Steps to check

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST

Train runs backwards for 35 kilometres in Uttarakhand: watch

1 min read . 06:58 AM IST

EU should 'expect countermeasures' from China following human rights sanctions: Report

1 min read . 06:51 AM IST

'Boost to e-mobility': Indian Oil partners with Israel's Phinergy to manufacture metal-air batteries

2 min read . 06:35 AM IST

Led by Ken Paxton of Texas and Austin Knudsen of Montana, the states said Biden had overstepped his authority when he revoked the permit for the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

SBI PO final results 2021 declared at sbi.co.in. Steps to check

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST

Train runs backwards for 35 kilometres in Uttarakhand: watch

1 min read . 06:58 AM IST

EU should 'expect countermeasures' from China following human rights sanctions: Report

1 min read . 06:51 AM IST

'Boost to e-mobility': Indian Oil partners with Israel's Phinergy to manufacture metal-air batteries

2 min read . 06:35 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Why India needs to look east at Taiwan

Because the line would run through multiple US states, Congress should have the final say over whether it's built, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Texas.

Construction on the 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) pipeline began last year when former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration.

It would move up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would connect to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Biden cancelled its permit over longstanding concerns that burning oil sands crude would make climate change worse.

Some moderate Democratic lawmakers also have urged Biden to reverse his decision, including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.