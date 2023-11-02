Status quo again: What to make of the Fed decision

Why did the Fed maintain a status quo?

The federal funds rate is the interest rate at which commercial banks in the US lend money held with the Federal Reserve system to each other on an overnight basis. In order to bring high inflation under control, the Fed had been raising the funds rate from March last year up until July. The idea was that at higher interest rates people and companies will borrow and spend less. This would help bring down consumer demand and wage inflation, and that, in turn, will help control overall inflation. Of course, this takes time to have an impact, which is why the US central bank has pressed the pause button.

