‘Stay alert’: Expert flags 'actively energy releasing sector' in Nepal as massive earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, says report
A seismologist warns people to remain vigilant and ready as the central belt of Nepal is classified as an actively energy releasing sector. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Nepal leaves 132 dead and several injured, with the death toll expected to rise.
Nepal earthquake news: The strong magnitude earthquake of 6.4 hit Nepal on Friday night leaving 132 people dead and several injured, with officials saying that the death toll is expected to rise. The impact of the quake was felt in Delhi-NCR and several other neighbouring states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar. Earlier on 15 October, both Delhi and NCR had felt strong tremors, after similar jolts were felt on 3 October.