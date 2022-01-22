As the Omicron-drive latest Covid-19 surge continues to worry authorities around the world, top infectious disease expert Dr Faheem Younus has advised people to not ditch their masks yet and continue to abide by safety protocols.

Sharing a news report regarding a study by Japanese scientists, Younus wrote on Twitter: “Perspective: Delta was 2 times more transmissible than the original Wuhan strain. Omicron is 4 times more transmissible than Delta!"

“This is why we must wear masks and avoid gatherings for the time being," he added.

Earlier this week, he had shared data that points to the transmissibility of the highly contagious variant.

“During the peak of delta, every fourth patient in my hospitals was Covid positive (25%), while during the Omicron peak, every second patient in my hospitals was found infected (50%) (sic)," he had said.

What does the study shared by him say?

The study, published only days after the Omicron variant was first discovered, said that is 4.2 times more transmissible in its early stage than Delta.

It was conducted by Hiroshi Nishiura, a professor of health and environmental sciences at Kyoto University who specializes in mathematical modelling of infectious diseases.

He analyzed genome data available through 26 November in South Africans in Gauteng province.

“The Omicron variant transmits more, and escapes immunity built naturally and through vaccines more," Nishiura said in his findings.

What experts say about Omicron now

Considering that the rate of hospitalisation in the current wave has been lower than the second wave, doctors have stated that Omicron is milder than Delta although it is more infectious.

However, despite this, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Omicron cannot be dismissed as a common cold, noting that there are still risks of hospitalisation and also deaths.

The health body also said that it is not possible to end the Covid-19 virus as such viruses never go away and end up becoming part of the ecosystem.

It pointed out that what needs to be done is to ensure a really low level of disease incidence with the maximum vaccination of the entire world population.

In addition to this, experts have also warned against the notion that the Covid-19 pandemic becoming endemic would mean the disease was no longer dangerous.

"With the increase of immunity in population -- and with Omicron, there will be a lot of natural immunity taking place on top of vaccination -- we will be fast moving towards a scenario that will be closer to endemicity," Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccine strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

But he stressed that "we should not forget we are still in a pandemic", noting the huge burden on healthcare from the surge in Omicron.

