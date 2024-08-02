’Stay close to safety shelters’: Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory for citizens amid Israel-Hezbollah tensions

The Indian Embassy in Israel on Friday (August 2) advised its citizens in the country to "stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols" amid growing tensions between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in the Middle East.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv (Indian Embassy) said: “In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities (https://www.oref.org.il/eng).”

“Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals”

The Indian consulate asked its citizens to contact the diplomatic mission in case of emergency by issuing 24x7 helpline numbers and the embassy's email ID.

“In case of any emergency, please contact the 24 x 7 helpline of the Embassy:

Telephone: A. +972-547520711 B. +972-543278392

Email: const.telaviv@mea.gov.in”

The embassy also shared a Google registration form for all Indians to register and follow safety protocols as advised by local authorities.

“Those Indian nationals who are yet to register with the Embassy may please do so at the link: https://forms.gle/ftp3DEXgJwH8XVRDA”

📢*IMPORTANT ADVISORY FOR INDIAN NATIONALS IN ISRAEL*



Link : https://t.co/OEsz3oUtBJ pic.twitter.com/COxuF3msn0 — India in Israel (@indemtel) August 2, 2024

Earlier On July 29, the Indian embassy in Lebanon issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the country after violence flared across the border between Israeli troops and Hezbollah after a rocket strike killed at least 12 children in Israel.

It is important to note that the back-to-back assassination of two senior Hamas leaders and a top Hezbollah commander has escalated tension in the region.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran; head of Hamas' military wing Mohammed Deif was killed in Gaza, and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur died in a strike in Lebanon in quick succession last month.