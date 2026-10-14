‘Stay indoors during aerial attacks’: India issues fresh advisory for nationals in Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes

India on Wednesday issued a fresh safety advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia amid continuing security concerns following missile and drone attacks in the Kingdom.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has urged citizens to follow local authorities’ instructions, remain indoors during aerial attacks and refrain from circulating videos or news related to ongoing events.

The advisory, issued on Wednesday, comes after deadly attacks on civilian infrastructure blamed on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The embassy also provided updates on Indians injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, flight disruptions, alternative travel arrangements and visa overstays.

“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals are advised to continue to follow local authorities’ instructions, stay indoors in case of aerial attack, and refrain from circulating videos or news related to ongoing events,” the embassy said in a post on X.

Indians injured in Riyadh airport attack An Indian national was killed in the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport, while several others were injured, including 11 Indians.

India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia attended the funeral of Mohammed Yousef Ali on October 12 and offered condolences to his family.

Providing an update on the injured, the embassy said two Indians remained in the intensive care unit, while another had been shifted from intensive care to the High Dependency Unit. Four other Indian nationals were receiving treatment in a general ward, while one person had been discharged from hospital.

Flights suspended at Riyadh airport; alternatives available Flight operations at King Khalid International Airport remain suspended, the embassy said. Scheduled services continue to operate from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, although disruptions persist.

Indian carriers Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17.

“Saudia airlines continues to operate scheduled flights from Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam–Lucknow sector,” the embassy said.

On Tuesday, the embassy had advised Indian nationals to remain in regular contact with their airlines and check the latest flight status before travelling to the airport.

Indians seeking to leave Saudi Arabia in an emergency may also consider flights from airports in neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain. However, the embassy cautioned that travelling through these countries would require obtaining the appropriate visas under their respective rules.

Visa overstays: What Indian nationals should know The embassy said Saudi authorities would not impose fines on Indian nationals who entered the Kingdom on visit, tourist, Umrah or business visas but were forced to overstay because flights were unavailable.

“However, it is important that people whose visas have expired should exit the Kingdom at the earliest as soon as flights become available,” the embassy said.

Indian nationals affected by flight cancellations should continue to monitor airline announcements and follow the latest instructions issued by Saudi authorities and the Indian Embassy.

Embassy opens 24-hour helpline The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has established a 24-hour control room to assist Indian nationals requiring emergency support.

Indians in Saudi Arabia can contact the embassy through the following channels:

Telephone: +966-11-488469

Toll-free number within Saudi Arabia: 8002471234

WhatsApp: +966-536216082