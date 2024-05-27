Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  'Stay indoors or find shelter': Japan asks Okhinawa residents after North Korea 'fires ballistic missile' into sea

'Stay indoors or find shelter': Japan asks Okhinawa residents after North Korea 'fires ballistic missile' into sea

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Japanese government on Monday issued an emergency warning for Okhinawa residents to take cover from the possible threat of a North Korean ballistic missile

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's rocket launch during a news program at a bus terminal in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 27, 2024

The Japanese government on Monday issued an emergency warning for Okhinawa residents to take cover from the possible threat of a North Korean ballistic missile, reported Reuters.

'Stay indoors or find shelter', the Japanese government said over its J-Alert broadcasting system, the report said.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the launch vehicle may have failed in flight, adding it had detected "many fragments" in the ocean from the rocket in the sea. The report further said South Korean and US intelligence agencies are investigating whether the launch had failed.

“Around two minutes after it detected "what's suspected to be the North's military reconnaissance satellite... many fragments of the projectile were detected around 22:46 (1346 GMT) in North Korea waters and the US and South Korea are analysing whether it had operational flight," AFP quoted Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

