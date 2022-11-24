Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has not left a single day uneventful, beginning with the Tesla CEO walking into the headquarters with a ceramic sink in his hand, to his orchestrated overhaul which saw almost 50% of the global workforce get laid off and not to forget his subscription model for the a verified account.

On Thursday Elon Musk took to Twitter where he posted a photo of a black t-shirt with "#Stay@Work" printed on it. "Awesome new Twitter merch!" Musk tweeted along with the photo.

See the tweet here

Awesome new Twitter merch! pic.twitter.com/zqdL9xGRuR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

To place the tweet into context, Elon Musk had recently found a closet full of merchandise including T-shirts, hoodies et al at Twitter's an Francisco office. On the black T-shirts it was printed ‘Stay#Woke’. He posted a video of the T-shirt and quite quickly came up with a new design.

Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3xSI3KvvHk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

In the video, a person can be seen holding a black t-shirt with "#StayWoke" printed on it. As the camera pans, we see a number of similar black and blue t-shirts kept in compartments of a closet. In the background, a person can be heard saying, "Here we are at the merch thing and there is an entire closet of hashtag woke."

It has been reported that Elon Musk has been a tough taskmaster on his leftover employees, breeding in a no-holds-barred work ethic. He put on hold company credit card for Twitter employees, asked everyone to return to office for work and took up several other measures.

Reports have further suggested that Elon musk's new methods have rather bred a bitter "culture clash" with thousands of workers.

In less than a month, Musk has sacked half of Twitter's 7,500 employees, axed executives and engineers who disagreed with him and finally imposed an ultimatum: work "extremely hardcore" or leave, reports news agency AFP.

Earlier this month, on his first mass call with employees, Elon Musk had said that he could not rule out the possibility of Twitter going bankrupt, a mere two weeks after buying it for $44 billion.

That same day in his first company-wide email, Musk warned that Twitter would not be able to "survive the upcoming economic downturn" if it fails to boost subscription revenue to offset falling advertising income, Reuters reported.

Twitter's changes under Musk, which include content moderation, delisting the company's stock, layoffs and verification subscriptions, all point to a desperate attempt by the world's richest man, whose losses for 2022 topped $100 billion, to counter Twitter's "massive" revenue drop.